Zuckerberg et Musk s’écharpent par plateforme interposée à propos de leur hypothétique combat

This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, X (ex-Twitter) and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023 (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. Elon Musk said on August 5, 2023 that the "cage match" he and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have seemingly agreed to as a fund-raiser will be carried live on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he owns. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP)