Pourquoi l’effondrement du glacier en Italie était imprévisible (analyse)

BOLZANO, ITALY - JULY 05: Two helicopter fly above a collapsed portion of the Marmolada glacier on July 05, 2022 near Bolzano, Italy. So far seven people are confirmed dead and eight others injured after a massive section of the glacier broke off and hurtled in an avalanche down the mountain two days ago. Rescue crews are searching for 13 people who are still missing. Scientists attribute the collapse to record high temperatures in the region. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)