Japon: victoire électorale de la coalition au pouvoir, qui espère poursuivre le travail de Shinzo Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a press conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province on December 24, 2019. - China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first meeting in over a year on December 24, flexing its diplomatic muscle with America's two key military allies in Asia and seeking unity on how to deal with a belligerent North Korea. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / POOL / AFP)