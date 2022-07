Drame de Strépy: une stèle sera installée en mémoire des victimes

La Louviere Mayor Jacques Gobert pictured during a minute of silence for the victims of last Sunday's crash involving a group of carnivalists, at the La Louviere city hall on Saturday 26 March 2022. In the early hours of Sunday 20 March six people where killed and 40 got injured when a speeding car crashed into a group of people celebrating carnaval in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut). BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

