La Shigella, quelle est cette bactérie qui cause fièvre, vomissements et violents maux de ventre?

Illustration of Shigella sp. bacteria. These rod shaped of bacteria have hair-like flagella that are used for motility. Shigella infection in humans can cause diarrhoea and dysentery due to the invasion of the epithelial lining of the colon and toxin release, which results in inflammation of the gut. The condition is known as Shigellosis and exposure to the bacteria is commonly through contaminated food, water or hands.