Climat: le monde ne se prépare pas suffisamment au pire, alertent des scientifiques

Firefighters attempt to control a forest fire spread on the communes of Landiras and Guillos, southwestern France, on July 13, 2022. - A fire in progress since Tuesday afternoon has burned 600 hectares of pine forest near Landiras (Gironde), some 40 km south of Bordeaux, leading to the evacuation of 150 people, the prefecture said. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)