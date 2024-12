Une nouvelle probable fosse commune découverte en Syrie

A new mass grave discovered in Douma, outside of Damascus. Seven bodies were found in bags in the same grave in a military facility in Douma, near Damascus, Syria, on December 17, 2024. in the examination conducted by the White Helmets, it was determined that the bodies' bags were written with names and prison numbers. After taked DNA from the bodies, the White Helmet teams took them to the forensic medicine institute for examination. Photo by Ugur Yildirim/DIA Images/ABACAPRESS.COM