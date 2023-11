Sagrada Familia : une basilique aux anges (En image)

The pinnacle of the Sagrada Familia basilica's tower of Matthew is lit up for the first time along with the other three Evangelists towers, following a blessing ceremony, marking the four towers completion, on November 12, 2023 in Barcelona. A celebratory light show graced the newest towers of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica today as the iconic attraction moves closer to completion 141 years after construction started. The final two of the four Towers of the Evangelists, 135 metres (443 feet) high and dedicated to Matthew and John, were finished in September with the addition of figures representing a human bust and an eagle. The other two, dedicated to Luke and Mark and crowned by ox and lion sculptures, were completed last year. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

