Un homme ivre tue dix personnes dont deux enfants au Montenegro: «Ca nous interroge sur qui sont ceux qui peuvent avoir des armes»

Police officers and civil protection units secure a crime scene after a gunman killed several people in the village of Bajice near Cetinje, on January 1, 2025. A gunman killed several people on January 1, 2025 in a village restaurant in southern Montenegro, near the town of Cetinje, the prime minister said, confirming a police statement reported by state broadcaster RTCG. "A terrible tragedy has struck all of us in Cetinje, in the village of Bajice near Cetinje" Milojko Spajic told RTCG. (Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP)