Espagne: le chef de la droite tentera d’être investi Premier ministre

Spain's King Felipe VI receives the candidate of conservative Partido Popular (People's Party) Alberto Nunez Feijoo as part of the round of consultations with political representatives before proposing a candidate for the investiture, at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on August 22, 2023. Spain's King Felipe VI began meeting party leaders in a bid to break an impasse over the formation of a new government following inconclusive elections last month. Acting Prime Minister tries to win an investiture vote in parliament -- which determines who forms the government -- with the support of its far-left partner Sumar and smaller regional parties, including Catalonia's separatists. (Photo by Sebastian MARISCAL / POOL / AFP)