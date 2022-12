Affaire des « écoutes » en appel: 3 ans avec sursis requis contre Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the courthouse for the appeal hearing of a corruption trial at Paris courthouse on December 13, 2022. A French court on March 1, 2021 convicted former President Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of corruption and influence peddling, handing him a three-year prison sentence of which two years are suspended. Prosecutors called for him to be jailed for four years and serve a minimum of two, and asked for the same punishment for his co-defendants lawyer Thierry Herzog and the judge Gilbert Azibert. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM