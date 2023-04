La Maison Blanche dévoile des photos internes exclusives du jour où Ben Laden a été tué

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: In this photo provided by The White House, (L-R) President Barack Obama,National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Leon Panetta, Director of the CIA, National Security Advisor Tom Donilon and Vice President Joe Biden attend a meeting in the Situation Room on May 1, 2012 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama's national security team held a series of meeting to discusss Osama bin Laden. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)