La Rolex de la « Grande Evasion » de 1944 vendue pour 189.000 dollars à New York

The Rolex Stainless steel chronograph wristwatch, ref. 3525, “Monoblocco” worn by RAF Lt. Gerald Imeson is displayed at Christie’s New York on June 1, 2022, part of what Chritie's calls an auction of “Important watches of exceptional provenance” featuring the Kairos Collection. - Imeson wore the watch as a POW and was instrumental in planning and executing “The Great Escape” on March 24th, 1944. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

© AFP