« Total nous a fait perdre près de 40 ans d’action climatique »

Illustration picture shows Code Red activists in front of the TotalEnergies depot in Wandre, in the province of Liege, Saturday 08 October 2022. The activists chained themselves to the entrance and exit gates in order to block the site. With massive civil disobedience, Code Red wants to point out the fossil fuel industry's responsibility in the climate crisis and demand a socially and environmentally just transition BELGA PHOTO LAURENT CAVENATI