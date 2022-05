(211130) -- BRUSSELS, Nov. 30, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A Tunisair aircraft prepares for landing at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2021. Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, has been detected in a growing number of countries and regions worldwide, prompting governments to tighten their restrictions and impose new travel bans. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)