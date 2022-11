H&M va supprimer 1.500 emplois

©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 26/03/2021 ; Photo taken on March 26, 2021, shows an H&M store in Beijing. China is lashing out at H&M and other foreign clothing brands in the wake of Western sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. H&M said recently it would stop buying cotton grown in Xinjiang, citing reports of forced labor there. ==Kyodo