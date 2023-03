Drame de Strépy: le conducteur roulait à 150 km/h et se filmait

Illustration shows a closed perimeter in la Rue des canadiens for the reconstruction of the Strepy-Bracquegnies carnival drama, Thursday 30 March 2023, in Strepy. On Sunday 20 March 2022 six people died when a car ran into a group of carnivalists, in Strepy-Bracquegnies, La Louviere, Hainaut province. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR