Le gouvernement va prendre des décisions importantes avant les vacances: voici ce qui est sur la table

Vice-prime minister and minister of Economy and Work Pierre-Yves Dermagne and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pictured during a press conference after a Kern meeting, a restricted ministers council meeting in Brussels, Friday 17 June 2022. The restricted cabinet reached an agreement about the so-called labour deal. The Vivaldi coalition agreed a labour deal early this year, which includes a four-day work week, additional training for employees, better protection for platform workers, more flexible evening work for e-commerce and the right to disconnect. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK