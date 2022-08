Attentats de Bruxelles: les terroristes de Zaventem avaient un autre objectif en tête

A military on the top of airport, pictured ahead of a tribute ceremony for the victims of last year's terrorist attacks at the departure hall of Brussels airport in Zaventem, Wednesday 22 March 2017. A minute of silence is scheduled at 07:58, the time of the first bombing at the airport. On March 22 2016, 32 people were killed and 324 got injured in suicide bombings at Brussels airport and the Brussels' subway. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND