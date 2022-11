L’imam Hassan Iquioussen placé en centre fermé pour être expulsé

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 10, 2022 shows Moroccan imam Hassan Iquioussen leaves after a hearing at Mons' court of appeal in Mons. - The Court of Appeal of Mons, Belgium, confirmed on November 158, 2022, the refusal to extradite the Moroccan imam Hassan Iquioussen, requested by the French justice for having evaded at the end of the summer to an expulsion order, told AFP the prosecutor general of Mons. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)