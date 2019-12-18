"Wildlife Photographer of the Year": Votez pour le prix du public
En octobre, nous vous dévoilions les photos gagnantes du concours " Wildlife Photographer of the Year " dans 9 catégories différentes. Voici maintenant des clichés inédits sélectionnés parmi les quelque 48.000 reçus pour l'édition 2019 par le Natural History Museum de Londres, l'organisateur de ce prestigieux concours. Une photo plébiscitée par le public se verra décerner le LUMIX People's Choice Award. Les internautes sont appelés à voter jusqu'au 4 février 2020.
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Sam Rowley
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Claudio Contreras Koob
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Marion Volborn
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Clement Mwangi
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Audun Rikardsen
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Martin Buzora
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Stefan Christmann
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Aaron Gekoski
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Marcus Westberg
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Steve Levi
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Ingo Ardnt
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Jake Davis
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Marco Valentini
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Michel Zoghzoghi
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Michael Schober
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Csaba Tökölyi
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Francis De Andres
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Wayne Osborn
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year" © Valeriy Maleev
Wildlife Photographer of the Year © Salvador Colvée Nebot
Wildlife Photographer of the Year © Lucas Bustamente
Wildlife Photographer of the Year © David Doubilet
Wildlife Photographer of the Year © Angel Fitor