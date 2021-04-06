De plus en plus d'études scientifiques statistiques comparatives montrent que les mesures non-pharmacologiques restrictives comme le confinement généralisé et l'arrêt des activités dites non-essentielles prises pour lutter contre l'épidémie de Covid-19 pourraient être non-efficaces, voire en fait contre-productives [1-4]. Cela peut paraître contre-intuitif et pourtant qui affirmerait aujourd'hui que la terre est plate ?

Un modèle scientifique est valable tant que la réalité le valide et non l'inverse. Les modèles théoriques utilisés pour prédire l'évolution de l'épidémies sont multivariés et difficiles à valider de manière univoque et correcte par l'expérience réelle sur le terrain qui est très complexe. Ces modèles seraient en fait trop simplifiés et attribueraient tout le bénéfice aux dernières mesures prisent les plus restrictives sans tenir compte des mesures précédentes, de l'évolution naturelle et dynamique de l'épidémie, du pourcentage de la population naturellement immunisée contre le coronavirus ... [1,2].

Voici d'ailleurs deux figures qui comparent la situation épidémiologique en termes de cas et de morts liés au Covid (source https://ourworldindata.org/) en Belgique et chez son voisin aux Pays-Bas, lors de la première vague de l'épidémie en 2020 (Fig. 1 et Fig. 2). Cette simple comparaison, sans aller dans le détail, ni les analyses statistiques fines, faites par les épidémiologistes des études [1-4], interpelle en tout cas : Le confinement strict du 17 mars

en Belgique semble suivi 10 jours après d'une accélération franches des contaminations et ensuite de la mortalité dans les semaines qui suivent, par rapport aux Pays-Bas qui n'ont, eux, pas optés pour un confinement strict et privilégié l'immunité naturelle. Les deux pays se trouvaient dans des situations pourtant comparables avant le confinement belge.

Une des explications (il pourrait y avoir d'autres facteurs) : On confine les malades et les personnes saines ensemble et on augmente, ainsi, fortement la transmission dans les foyers. C'est surtout désastreux pour les gens les plus à risques dans les maisons de repos qui sont contaminés par le personnel soignant et une fois que le virus arrive et tout le monde est confiné, c'est la catastrophe... Il faudrait en fait des mesures sélectives et uniquement pour les personnes à risques qui sont très bien identifiées pour le Covid et ont une probabilité de décès 1000 fois plus importantes que les autres, et laisser les autres vivre une vie normale pour que l'épidémie passe au plus vite, dixit Prof. J. P.A. Ioannidis, de l'université américaine de Stanford, l'un des plus célèbre et respecté épidémiologiste au monde [1,2]. En ralentissant la transmission d'hôte à hôte par ces mesures, on rallonge l'épidémie et augmente le risque de mutation et l'émergence de nouveaux mutants qui pourraient échapper à l'immunité de groupe déjà acquise et être plus contagieux [5,6,7,8].

Les mesures non-pharmacologiques généralisées engendrent également des surcoûts économiques, humains et sociétaux énormes, sans bénéfices prouvés par rapport à des mesures ciblées uniquement sur les personnes à risques, et fort supérieur à tous bénéfices escomptés [9,10,11].

De surcroit, si des dire même de l'OMS [12,13], le port du masque médical de type FFP2 (les masques non médicaux aurait-eux eu une efficacité limitée [14,15]) a une utilité pour le personnel soignant directement en contact avec les malades, les malades symptomatiques et aussi sans doute pour les personnes à risques comme protection supplémentaire, le port généralisé pour les personnes ne présentant pas de symptômes apparents de la maladie n'a pas ou peu de justifications scientifiques [12,13,14,15,16,17,18]. L'OMS, après s'être prononcé contre [12] semble l'accepter [13], vu la forte demande des états pour rassurer les populations, comme une mesure plutôt de l'ordre psychologique [13], voire d'un talisman qui rassure [16] et en l'absence de preuves scientifiques concluantes dans ce cas [12,13,15,16,18], et de la faible contagiosité des asymptomatiques [12,13,19,20,21,22,23]. Si le masque s'avère utile pour bloquer les gouttelettes de salives plus larges (typiquement plus large que 5 mm) pour les malades symptomatiques, les fines gouttelettes de type aérosol, qui pourraient être virtuellement aussi petites que le virus lui-même (qui lui est d'une taille entre 60 à 120 nm, soit environ 1000 fois plus petits que les mailles des masques typiquement entre 50 et 500 mm [15]) ne seraient, elles, pas efficacement bloquées [15,17,18]. Cette transmission de type aérosol courte portée semblent de plus en plus être un mode représentatif de la transmission [15,17,18 ,24]. A fortiori, aussi, le port du masque en extérieur où le risque de contamination est très faible [25,26], ou pour les enfants rarement symptomatiques et peu contagieux [27] semblent se faire en dépit de toute balance bénéfice-risque et bon sens. Car si les preuves scientifiques pour l'utilité du masque généralisé à toute la population manquent [12,13,15], les risques de son impact négatif sur la santé physique et mentale ont été démontrés, par exemple [15,28,29,30,31] et Table 1. Le port du masque, le confinement, la pratique de la distanciation sociale et le stress et l'isolation associés peuvent de plus affaiblir notre système immunitaire [8,15,32] et pourraient donc contribuer à augmenter paradoxalement le risque de formes sévères (et donc beaucoup plus contagieuses), d'hospitalisations, de décès et de contagions, surtout dans les populations non à risques où le bénéfice de ces mesures n'est pas démontré [1,2,3,4, 9,12,13,15].

Nous pourrions continuer sur les tests PCR dont le nombre de cycle d'amplification (Ct ou cycle threshold) au coefficient de plus de 35, choisit initialement, sans doute, comme précaution extrême, signifie une sensibilité telle qu'une personne testée positive, peut l'être sans être malade ou contagieuse [33,34,35,36], ce que l'OMS a récemment confirmé [34], ou sur la létalité de la maladie qui a été revue fortement à la baisse [9,15,37,38] ...

Alors, la réalité est complexe, et malgré toute son intelligence, le savoir humain reste limité. Le risque zéro n'existant pas, à l'ère du tout digital, ne serait-il pas bon de se rappeler que la vie n'est pas binaire, mais avant tout complexe, libre et imprévisible ? Ceci est d'ailleurs formalisé par le deuxième grand principe de la thermodynamique qui nous explique que toute action sur un système entraîne une contre-réaction pour contrer celle-ci. Alors n'est-il pas temps de sortir du plan A, absolu et unique pour tous, de sa logique binaire (faire ou ne pas faire), restrictive et infantilisante, ou une loi dictée d'en haut s'applique pour tous, malgré les situations et rationnels si différents de chaque cas individuel et pourrait bien faire penser au "plan" d'un régime marxiste qui n'a pas fonctionné ? N'est-il pas temps, les évidences scientifiques rassurantes à ce propos s'accumulant, de laisser place au plan D', comme démocratique et pluriel, plus respectueux de la santé tant physique que psychique de chacun, et donc tenant compte de risque de la déprime (D') ? Celui de la libre entreprise, de la liberté de chaque généraliste de soigner et prescrire [39,40], celui qui laisse chaque citoyen libre et responsable de gérer l'entropie de la vie en minimisant son risque et maximisant son bénéfice pour maximiser le gain collectif ? N'est-ce pas d'ailleurs, le modèle que plusieurs millénaires de sagesse et d'intelligence humaine ont reconnu comme le seul qui ait fait ses preuves, et si pas le meilleur, en tous cas le moins pire ?

Aryan Afzalian, Ingénieur et Docteur en Sciences Appliquées

