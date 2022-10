Guerre en Ukraine Direct Suivez les dernières informations sur la guerre en direct. Poutine accuse Kiev de « terrorisme », frappes russes meurtrières en Ukraine Dernière mise à jour aujourd'hui, 21:17

File photo dated May 15, 2018 of Russia's President Vladimir Putin seen by the lead vehicle, a Kamaz truck, ahead of a passage of construction machines on the Kerch Strait (Crimean) Bridge. TThe Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea, a hated symbol of the Kremlin’s occupation of the southern Ukrainian peninsular, has been hit by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic. Images from the bridge showed a fiercely burning fire engulfing at least two railway carriages from a train on the bridge, accompanied by a vast column of black smoke. The explosion, which witnesses said could be heard kilometres away, took place around 6am on Saturday October 8, 2022, while a train was crossing the bridge, although it was not immediately clear what caused it. Photo by Sergei Bobylev/TASS/ABACAPRESS.COM