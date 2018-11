Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, plus jeune élue au Congrès et espoir de l'aile gauche du parti démocrate

View this post on Instagram

Today’s the day. To the countless supporters, door-knockers, organizers, small-dollar donors, and everyone in between - thank you. . This journey has been one of the most challenging and rewarding collective efforts I’ve ever been a part of. We haven’t just run a campaign - we created a movement in our own backyard. We built community. We centered issues that no one wanted to talk about. We uplifted our neighbors and discovered a level courage + friendship we never thought possible. . Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey and followed us along to this moment. No matter what happens, this is just a beginning. Let’s continue walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the advancement of economic, social, + racial justice in the United States of America.