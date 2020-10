View this post on Instagram

Zoe Koenig (Team Ocean) and Manuel Dall'Osto (Team Biogeochemistry) conduct ocean profiles in the same lead we introduced on friday. They use the Upriser: an instrument that measures water turbulence throughout the different ocean layers from 60 meters depth to the surface. With temperatures slightly beneath 0 °C it is possible to do this in the field without any shelter. This enables us to operate devices like the vertical microstructure profiler (VMP Upriser) quiet flexible. So, we can measure the water turbulence in leads to get a better idea of how stable the freshwater lens is, which is present on top of the water column at different locations. The physical oceanographers study its behavior during the onset of freezing we are just experiencing together with all other teams as a cross-cutting event at leads. . . #MOSAiCexpedition #Arctic #Icedrift #Icefloe #ClimateChange . 📸 @liannanixon / @awiexpedition