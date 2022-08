La nouvelle méga-fusée de la Nasa s’apprête à décoller vers la Lune

August 28, 2022, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA: NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET. .Mandatory Credit: Joel Kowsky / NASA via CNP (Credit Image: © Joel Kowsky - Nasa Via Cnp/CNP via ZUMA Press Wire)