Intuitive Machines de retour sur la Lune début mars avec l’aide de SpaceX

IM-1 Landing WFOV Angle 1 . The IM-1 Mission successfully landed the first spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole region, marking the United States’ first return since Apollo 17 and the first commercial lunar lander to transmit valuable science data of each NASA payload from the lunar surface. In addition, the operation of the Company’s liquid methane and liquid oxygen propulsion system in deep space is flight-proven through successful mission operations. Intuitive Machines achieved these marquee accomplishments in the company’s first attempt to land on the Moon. The photos included provide some of the first photos of Odyssesus landing on the Moon. Photo by Intuitive Machines via ABACAPRESS.COM