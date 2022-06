C’est beau comme la ravisseuse d’enfants

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - APRIL 18: Andree Geulen-Herscovici, a Belgian woman who rescued some 300 Jewish children from the Nazis during the Holocaust, in the Hall of Names of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial before being awarded honorary Israeli citizenship April 18, 2007 in Jerusalem. In 1942, Geulen, now 86-years-old, was a teacher in a school in Brussels when she witnessed a Gestapo raid on the school to arrest Jewish children studying there. She then decided to join the Jewish rescue organization, Committee for the Defense of the Jews, and for more than two years, collected Jewish children and moved them to Christian families and monasteries for safe-keeping during the Second World War. Throughout the war she continued to visit them and looked after their needs and after liberation, tried to reunite the children with their surviving relatives. In 1989, Andree Geulen-Herscovici was recognized by Israel as a person Righteous Among the Nations. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)