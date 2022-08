Variole du singe: 900 Belges sont vaccinés

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Miriala Gonzalez, a registered nurse, measures out a monkeypox vaccine shot at a vaccination site setup in Tropical Park by Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health on August 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade continues to urge people to vaccinate as they work to get more vaccines now that the county has over 400 cases, which is the most in the state. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)