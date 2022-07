Salmonelle: « Aucun produit contaminé dans la chaîne alimentaire », assure Barry Callebaut

This picture taken on June 30, 2022 shows the logo of Barry Callebaut on the production site premises in Wieze, near Brussels. - Swiss group Barry Callebaut, the world's largest cocoa and chocolate company, said on June 30, 2022, that it had halted chocolate production at its Wieze (Belgium) factory, billed as the world's largest, after salmonella was found in a batch on June 26. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)