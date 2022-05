La variole du singe s’étend en Europe

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - MAY 15: A passenger walk in front of a monkeypox virus information at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia on May 15, 2019. Monkeypox is an infectious disease by monkeypox virus endemic from parts of Central and Westerns Africa that make humans lesions, fever, muscle aches and chills. (Photo credit should read Jepayona Delita/Future Publishing via Getty Images)