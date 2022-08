Feux de forêt en France: un record de surfaces brûlées dès juillet

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 17, 2021, flames rise as light from the setting sun is filtered through smoke during a forest wildfire, near Gonfaron, in the department of Var, southern France. - In the Maures massif of southeastern France, the hills are beginning to turn green again one year after a fire that burned some 7,000 hectares of vegetation in the summer of 2021. But the regeneration of the Mediterranean forest, adapted to fires, could have limits. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)