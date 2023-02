Marc Tarabella et Eva Kaili vont comparaître devant la chambre des mises en accusation

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 13, 2022, Member of the European Parliament, Marc Tarabella, leaves the headquarters of the Socialist Party after a vigilance committee following the allegations related to the Qatar corruption case in Brussels, Belgium. - Police on February 10 detained a Belgian European Parliament member for questioning after searching a bank safe belonging to him as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU. Belgium's federal prosecutors said "several raids" were carried out in the morning of February 10 targeting the safe of lawmaker Marc Tarabella, 59, in the city of Liege and offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, where he is mayor. (Photo by Valeria Mongelli / AFP)