Guerre en Ukraine Direct Suivez les dernières informations sur la guerre en direct. La Grèce propose de former des pilotes ukrainiens aux F-16 Dernière mise à jour aujourd'hui, 19:52

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Maximou mansion in Athens, on August 21, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Athens for an official visit, the Greek prime minister's office said, and would later join an informal dinner with EU and Balkans leaders. Greece has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion, providing humanitarian aid and weapons including infantry fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov assault rifles, launchers and ammunition. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)