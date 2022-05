Otan: la Finlande souhaite une adhésion « la plus rapide possible » en cas de candidature

GRANSEE, GERMANY - MAY 03: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin addresses the media during the first day of a German federal government cabinet retreat at Schloss Meseberg on May 3, 2022 in Meseberg, Germany. Both Sweden and Finland are strongly considering applying for membership of the NATO military alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The German government retreat is taking place following Chancellor Scholz's recent decision to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry and as the European Union seeks to implement a phased-in ban of fossil fuel imports from Russia. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)