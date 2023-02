Objets volants mystérieux aux Etats-Unis: les spéculations se multiplient

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: General Glen VanHerck, Commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, arrives for a closed-door briefing for Senators about the Chinese spy balloon at the U.S. Capitol February 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Military and administration officials are briefing both houses of Congress today about the U.S. response to China's use of a spy balloon in American airspace. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)