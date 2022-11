Guerre en Ukraine Direct Suivez les dernières informations sur la guerre en direct. Le sabotage de Nord Stream « dirigé et coordonné » par le Royaume-Uni, accuse le Kremlin Dernière mise à jour aujourd'hui, 13:44

This handout picture released on September 30, 2022 by the Danish Defence Command and taken on September 29, 2022 shows one of four gas leaks at one of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. - The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said on September 30, 2022. All the leaks, which several countries say were caused by suspected sabotage as underwater explosions were recorded on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm. (Photo by Handout / DANISH DEFENCE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DANISH DEFENCE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS