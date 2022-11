Guerre en Ukraine Direct Suivez les dernières informations sur la guerre en direct. Des drones iraniens remplacent les missiles russes, selon les renseignements britanniques Dernière mise à jour aujourd'hui, 15:00

Law enforcement officers are seen by the special equipment during the elimination of the consequences of a russian kamikaze drone strike on the center of the capital, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, October 17, 2022. Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, dive-bombing the capital, Kyiv, with what appear to be Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones. Critical infrastructure was hit in the Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions, with electricity cut in hundreds of towns and villages, the government says. Photo by Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM