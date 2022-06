France: Emmanuel Macron appelle à trouver une majorité

A photo of a TV screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during televised address on June 22, 2022, in Paris. - President Emmanuel Macron made a televised address on June 22, his first public statement since his centrist party lost its parliamentary majority in elections. His address will come after meetings with the heads of most French political parties, including the far-right and far-left groupings that saw significant gains in parliament, potentially halting Macron's reformist agenda (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)