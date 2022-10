Adolescente retrouvée morte dans une malle à Paris: une femme inculpée et écrouée

A photograph shows bunches of flowers displayed outside the building in Paris on October 17, 2022, where lived a 12-year-old schoolgirl, named Lola, three days after her body was discovered in a trunk in the 19th district. - A woman and a man are presented to an examining magistrate on October 17, 2022 in Paris with a view to an indictment for murder and rape with acts of torture and barbarism. (Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)