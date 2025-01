Security personnel (bottom) of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol block the road with vehicles inside the compound of the presidential residence in Seoul on January 3, 2025. South Korean investigators called off their attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid on January 3 because of a standoff at his residence. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE