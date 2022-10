Deux pistes retenues sur la disparition de Théo Hayez

Illustration picture shows a shop window with a 'missing person' poster for missing Theo regarding the disappearance of 18-year old Theo Hayez, a Belgian student who was traveling in the area, in Byron Bay, Australia, Monday 01 July 2019. Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey night club in Byron Bay, New South Wales on May 31. A team of Belgian researchers has traveled to Byron Bay to assist in the search for the missing boy. BELGA PHOTO MARIE-PAULINE DESSET

© belga