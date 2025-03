Google réalise sa plus grosse acquisition en rachetant Wiz pour 32 milliards de dollars

(FILES) The Google logo at the company's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, on August 13, 2024. Google will acquire cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion, citing the need for greater cybersecurity capacity as artificial intelligence embeds itself in technology infrastructure. The all-cash deal brings Wiz into the Google Cloud operation, boosting the capacity of consumers to use "multiple clouds" and providing "an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era," the companies said in a joint press release on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)