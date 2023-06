Voici les banques qui augmenteront les taux d’intérêt de leurs comptes d’épargne cet été

The KBC bank logo is seen outside the Belgian bank's headquarters in the center of Brussels on October 27, 2008. KBC became on October 27 the latest Belgian bank to get its capital shored up by the Belgian state, which is to pump 3.5 billion euros (4.4 billion USdollars) into the group after a share slump. While insisting that its capital base was strong, the bank said that jittery financial markets were demanding even more reserves and that the move would help it remain competitive. AFP PHOTO / DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)