Grève de ce 14 février: De Lijn, TEC, Stib, SNCB… voici les transports en commun qui ne rouleront pas

Illustration picture shows busses of TEC, MIVB/ STIB and De Lijn during a meeting of the ministers of mobility of the federal government, Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia and the CEO's of the four public transport companties STIB/MIVB, TEC, De Lijn and the NMBS-SNCB, at the STIB site in Haren - Haeren, Brussels, Saturday 16 January 2021. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)