De plus en plus de filles et d’enfants de moins de 12 ans parmi les mineurs non accompagnés en Belgique

DGDE Solayman Laqdim pictured during as the general delegate for child rights (DGDE) submits his report to the President of the Parliament of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Wednesday 22 November 2023, in Brussels. On the occasion of International Children's Rights Day (November 20), DGDE Laqdim will present his annual activity report for 2022-2023. This is the first report from Laqdim, who was appointed General Delegate last January, succeeding De Vos. After the speeches, some 70 students from three schools in the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles will take part in a presentation in the hemicycle, given by the C(r)ASH project and DGDE teams. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE