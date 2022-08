« Pas plus d’insécurité à La Louvière qu’ailleurs »

La Louviere Mayor Jacques Gobert talks to the press at the mourning register following the accident with the car that ran into a group of carnivalists on Sunday morning 20 March, in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut), Monday 21 March 2022. Six people have died, ten are severely injured and another 27 are lightly injured. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ