Les pilotes de Ryanair basés en Belgique rejoignent le mouvement de grève

Illustration picture shows Ryanair planes on ground at Brussels Airport, after the suspension of more than 2/3 of the flights of Brussels Airlines, in Zaventem, Friday 20 March 2020. Thursday evening the federal government announced drastic measures to stop the spreading of Covid-19. Restaurants and cafes are closed, only shops selling food are open, school lessons will be suspended from Monday. Tour operators and airlines cancelled a large number of flights. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE