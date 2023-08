Le Centre de crise va évaluer l’action coup de poing menée à la gare du Midi

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (R) shakes hands with a police officer during a police action related to crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Brussel-Zuid/ Bruxelles-Midi Brussels South Railway Station, Saturday 26 August 2023. Up to 200 officers descended on the station, conducting checks and acting to improve the security and sanitation of the station. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

© belga