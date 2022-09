Procès des attentats de Bruxelles: une audience préliminaire et déjà plusieurs couacs

Lawyer Michel Bouchat, defending Salah Abdeslam and Lawyer Delphine Paci, defending Salah Abdeslam pictured during a preliminary session before the Brussels-Capital Assizes Court in the trial of the terror attacks of 22 March 2016 in Brussels, Monday 12 September 2022, at the Justitia site in Haren, Brussels. On March 22 2016, 32 people were killed and 324 got injured in suicide bombings at Zaventem national airport and Maalbeek/ Maelbeek metro station, which were claimed by ISIL. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND